As advised in the stock exchange report of 23 February 2017 "Minutes of the Annual General Meeting on 22 February 2017", it was decided at the bank's annual general meeting on 22 February 2017 to reduce the bank's share capital by nom. DKK 500,000 by cancellation of 100,000 own shares.



The deadline of the statutory notice to the bank's creditors has expired with no claims being reported, and final registration of the capital reduction has been made today with the Danish Business Authority. The share capital of the bank will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 8 May 2017 due to the capital reduction.



Following the capital reduction, Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S' nominal share capital is DKK 22,350,000.



