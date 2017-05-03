Northern Horizon Capital AS as management company of Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) informs of change in financial calendar of the Fund: Q1 2017 interim report (unaudited consolidated) will be announced next week (week 19).



Previously the planned date of the report and announcement was week 18.



Updated financial calendar is available on Fund's webpage.



The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.



