Carbon Black Market by Type, Application, Grade & Region - Global Forecast to 2021 - Research and Markets

The carbon black market size is projected to reach USD 13.79 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2016 and 2021. Carbon black products find usage in several end-use industries such as, tire, rubber, plastic, inks & coatings, construction, metallurgy, resin coloring, and paint. Rising use of carbon black in the tire and non-tire rubber application segments have led to an increased demand for carbon black, globally.

Carbon black is classified into different types on the basis of its manufacturing process. These types are furnace black, thermal black, channel black, and acetylene black. Furnace black is the most-widely used type of carbon black as its manufacturing process enables mass production with different particle sizes and structures. Furthermore, furnace black can be used for various applications such as rubber reinforcement and coloring.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for carbon black and is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China is expected to account for the largest share of the market in Asia-Pacific till 2021 and is also expected to be the fastest-growing market for carbon black during the forecast period. Major producers of carbon black such as Thai Carbon Black Public Company Limited (Thailand), Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black Inc., Ltd. (China), China Synthetic Rubber Corporation (China), Phillips Carbon Black Limited (India), Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (Japan), OCI Company Ltd. (South Korea), and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan) are located in the Asia-Pacific region. Europe accounts for the second-largest share of the global carbon black market.

Emission of CO2 gas during carbon black production may act as restraint for the carbon black market. However, carbon black manufacturers are taking precautions to reduce CO2 emissions.

