

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) released earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $43.22 million, or $1.35 per share. This was up from $15.46 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 68.2% to $158.51 million. This was up from $94.24 million last year.



Walker & Dunlop, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $43.22 Mln. vs. $15.46 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 179.6% -EPS (Q1): $1.35 vs. $0.50 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 170.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.73 -Revenue (Q1): $158.51 Mln vs. $94.24 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 68.2%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX