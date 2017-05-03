

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks fell in cautious trade on Wednesday as investors awaited a televised debate between France's presidential rivals and the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate decision.



Investor sentiment was also dampened after reports emerged that the U.K. could be facing a Brexit bill from the European Union of up to €100 billion (£84.5bn).



In economic releases, Eurozone economic growth rate remained stable in the first quarter, while the region's producer price inflation eased at a faster-than-expected rate in March, separate reports from Eurostat showed.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.15 percent at 388.96 in late opening deals after rising 0.8 percent on Tuesday to reach its highest level since August 2015.



The German DAX was declining 0.2 percent, while France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were down about 0.3 percent each.



Weak metals prices pulled down mining stocks, with Anglo American, Antofagasta, BHP Billiton and Glencore losing 2-4 percent.



British supermarket giant Sainsbury fell 2.5 percent as it cautioned over 'challenging' trading and ongoing price pressures.



French lender BNP Paribas rose half a percent as the bank's first-quarter profit beat expectations amid a surge in bond trading.



Dialog Semiconductor declined 3 percent in Frankfurt after its main client Apple reported lower-than-expected revenue and iPhone unit sales for its second quarter.



Automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen fell around 1 percent after publishing their U.S. car sales figures for April.



Ericsson lost 2.5 percent after Moody's Investors Service cut its credit rating to junk.



