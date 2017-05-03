Global Carbon Black Market Report 2017: Specialty Black is Expected to Grow the Fastest, Attracting Investments - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May. 03, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Carbon Black helps in strengthening and increasing longevity of products, so it is widely used as restraining agent across various industries.



Specialty Carbon is increasingly gaining importance in high performance sectors such as automotive and electronics industries. Increasing investment in Indian tyre industry due to import ban on CB, rapidly growing automobile industry, availability of cheaper energy sources is likely to contribute significantly to the growth of the market



Key Topics Covered:



Global Carbon Black Market Carbon Black Market - Size China and India CB market set for exponential growth Tire is the largest application segment but Specialty black is expected to grow the fastest, attracting investments Specifics Driving Adoption of Carbon Black, Globally Market Drivers, Trends, and Challenges Competition Mapping - Carbon Black Market Market Share by Volumes, 2016 Brief Profile of Competitors

