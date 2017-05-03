

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clorox Co. (CLX) revealed earnings for its third quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $172 million, or $1.31 per share. This was higher than $162 million, or $1.23 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $1.48 billion. This was up from $1.43 billion last year.



Clorox Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $172 Mln. vs. $162 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.2% -EPS (Q3): $1.31 vs. $1.23 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.5% -Revenue (Q3): $1.48 Bln vs. $1.43 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.5%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.25 - $5.35



