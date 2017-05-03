Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Ringkjoebing Landbobank A/S / Miscellaneous Articles of Association for Ringkjoebing Landbobank A/S 22 February 2017 03-May-2017 / 12:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Name, registered office and object* Art. 1 The bankâ?'s name shall be -Ringkj?f¸bing Landbobank, Aktieselskab-. The bankâ?'s domicile shall be the municipality of Ringk?f¸bing-Skjern. The bankâ?'s object shall be to carry out banking business and other activities permitted by the relevant legislation in order to create a sound and healthy bank for its sphere of activities via solid and economical operations. The bank shall also operate under the subsidiary names A/S Tarm Bank (Ringkj?f¸bing Landbobank A/S) and Egnsbank Vest (Ringkj?f¸bing Landbobank A/S). *The bankâ?'s capital and shares* Art. 2 The bankâ?'s share capital shall be nom. DKK 22,350,000 in shares of nom. DKK 1 or multiples thereof, but max. nom. DKK 20. The board of directors shall make a specific decision on the size of the shares within these limits. Art. 2a The general meeting has decided to authorise the board of directors to increase the share capital by cash payment in one or more rounds by up to nom. DKK 14,210,980 to nom. DKK 36,560,980 by subscription for new shares for which the board shall determine the price. The capital increase shall be fully paid. This authorisation shall apply until 21 February 2022. The capital increase shall take place with right of pre-emption for existing shareholders. Art. 2b The general meeting has decided to authorise the board of directors to increase the share capital by payment in values other than cash in one or more rounds by up to nom. DKK 14,210,980 to nom. DKK 36,560,980 by subscription for new shares for which the board shall determine the price, as payment for the bankâ?'s takeover of an existing company or specific asset values corresponding to the value of the shares issued. The capital increase shall be fully paid. This authorisation shall apply until 21 February 2022. The capital increase shall take place without right of pre-emption for existing shareholders. Art. 2c Use of the authorisations in the Articles 2a and 2b may not exceed a total of nom. DKK 14,210,980, and each use of the authorizations in Articles 2a and 2b shall trigger simultaneous reductions in the amounts authorised in both Article 2a and Article 2b by the subscribed nominal capital concerned in the use of the authorisation. Art. 2d Shares for which subscription is made under the Articles 2a and 2b shall be negotiable securities and shall be registered in the holderâ?'s name. The shares for which subscription is made under the specified articles shall carry the right to dividend from the year of subscription, and the shares shall also be subject to the same rules applying to the other shares with respect to rights, redeemability and negotiability. Finally, there shall be no limitations under the Article 2a and under the Article 2b to the subscribed shares- right of pre-emption under Article 2a on future increases. Art. 2e The general meeting authorises the board of directors to make the requisite amendments to the Articles of Association required by the capital increases under the Articles 2a and 2b. Art. 3 The shares shall be issued by name. The shares shall be negotiable instruments. No shareholder shall be obliged to permit redemption of his or her shares in whole or in part. There shall be no limitations to the negotiability of the shares. No shareholder shall have special rights. The banks share register is VP Investor Services A/S, CVR nr. 30201183, Weidekampsgade 14, 2300 K?f¸benhavn S. Art. 4 Lost shares, interim certificates, certificates of right of pre-emption, partial certificates, coupons and counterfoils may be cancelled by the bank without a court order under the current rules applying to shares which are negotiable instruments. The costs of cancellation shall be payable by the person who makes the request. *The bankâ?'s management* The banks- affairs shall be managed by: 1. The general meeting 2. The shareholders- committee 3. The board of directors 4. General management *The general meeting* Art. 5 The ordinary general meeting shall be held in Ringk?f¸bing each year before the end of March. Extraordinary general meetings shall be held as decided by the general meeting, the shareholders- committee, the board of directors, auditor, or at the request of shareholders who owns one twentieth (1/20) of the share capital. Art. 6 Notice of the general meeting shall be given by the board of directors by announcement on the bankâ?'s website. Notice in writing shall also be given to all shareholders listed in the register of shareholders who have so requested. The notice of meeting, which shall include the agenda for the general meeting, shall be given at the earliest five (5) weeks and at the latest three (3) weeks before the meeting. Proposals from shareholders for consideration at an annual general meeting shall be received by the chair of the shareholders- committee at the latest six (6) weeks before the date of the general meeting. The agenda and all proposals for consideration by the general meeting shall be made available at the bankâ?'s offices for inspection by shareholders at the latest three (3) weeks before the meeting. In the case of the annual general meeting, the annual report including auditorâ?'s report and managementâ?'s report and any consolidated accounts shall also be made available. The annual report shall be sent to each listed shareholder who has so requested. The press shall be entitled to attend the general meeting. Art. 6a The bankâ?'s board of directors may decide that under Article 6 of the Articles of Association, annual reports may be sent electronically by e-mail to shareholders who are listed by name. The board of directors may further decide that admission cards may be ordered and proxies may be submitted via e-mail or on the bankâ?'s website or that of the bankâ?'s share register operator. The decision of the board of directors on the use of electronic communication under this Article 6a shall be announced on the bankâ?'s website: www.landbobanken.dk. The bank shall request the e-mail addresses of those shareholders who are listed by name and to whom notices in electronic form can be sent. The shareholder shall be responsible for ensuring that the bank is in possession of the correct e-mail-address. Further information of a technical nature and on the procedure in connection with the electronic communication in question will be available to shareholders on the bankâ?'s website if the board of directors should decide to implement this. Art. 7 The agenda for the ordinary general meeting shall include: 1. Election of chairperson. 2. The boardâ?'s report on the bankâ?'s activities in the previous year. 3. Presentation of the annual report for approval. 4. Decision on allocation of profit or covering of loss under the approved annual report. 5. Election of members to the shareholders- committee. 6. Election of one or more auditors. 7. Authorisation for the board of directors to permit the bank to acquire own shares within current legislation until the next annual general meeting to a total nominal value of ten percent (10%) of the bankâ?'s share capital, such that the shares can be acquired at current market price +/- ten percent (10%). 8. Any proposals from the board of directors, the shareholders- committee or shareholders. Art. 8 The general meeting shall elect a chairperson by simple majority vote. The chairperson shall conduct the business of the meeting and rule on all questions of procedure, voting and the results of voting. Voting shall be in writing unless the meeting adopts a different procedure. Art. 9a Each shareholder shall have the right to attend the general meeting if he or she has obtained an admission card not later than three (3) days before the meeting. Each shareholding up to and including nom. DKK 500 shall carry one (1) vote. Shareholdings above this amount shall carry two (2) votes, which shall be the highest number of votes which a shareholder may cast when the shares are recorded in the companyâ?'s share register, or when the shareholder has reported and documented his or her right. Art. 9b A shareholderâ?'s right to attend and vote at a general meeting shall be determined in accordance with the shares possessed by the shareholder on the date of registration. The registration date shall be one (1) week before the general meeting. The shares held by the individual shareholder on the registration date shall be counted on the basis of the listing of the shareholderâ?'s capital in the share register and information on the ownership which the bank and/or the share register operator has received in connection with the recording in the share register, but which has not yet been entered. Art. 10 All matters shall be decided at the general meeting by simple majority vote unless otherwise provided by law or these Articles of Association. A decision to amend the Articles of Association or to dissolve the company shall only be valid if approved by at least two thirds (2/3) of both votes cast and the share capital represented at the meeting. *The shareholders- committee* Art. 11 The bankâ?'s shareholders- committee shall be elected at the general meeting by and from among the shareholders. The size of the shareholders- committee shall be determined jointly by the

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 03, 2017 06:21 ET (10:21 GMT)