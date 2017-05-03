sprite-preloader
03.05.2017 | 12:52
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, May 3

Net Asset Values for
investment trust companies
managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
---
The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc
As at close of business on 02-May-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue782.33p
INCLUDING current year revenue803.16p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue766.60p
INCLUDING current year revenue787.43p
LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
---
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc
As at close of business on 02-May-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue503.95p
INCLUDING current year revenue506.25p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
---
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc
As at close of business on 02-May-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue426.25p
INCLUDING current year revenue433.95p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue421.15p
INCLUDING current year revenue 428.85p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
---
Invesco Income Growth Trust plc
As at close of business on 02-May-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue328.23p
INCLUDING current year revenue334.10p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
---
Keystone Investment Trust Plc
As at close of business on 02-May-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue2012.33p
INCLUDING current year revenue2048.34p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1950.90p
INCLUDING current year revenue1986.90p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
---
Invesco Asia Trust plc
As at close of business on 02-May-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue290.60p
INCLUDING current year revenue295.35p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 02-May-2017
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue196.51p
INCLUDING current year revenue194.37p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
UK Equity class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 02-May-2017
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue190.32p
INCLUDING current year revenue188.72p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 02-May-2017
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue103.20p
INCLUDING current year revenue 103.13p
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Balanced Risk class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 02-May-2017
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue133.11p
INCLUDING current year revenue133.21p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---

