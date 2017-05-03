Net Asset Values for

investment trust companies

managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited

---

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc

As at close of business on 02-May-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 782.33p

INCLUDING current year revenue 803.16p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 766.60p

INCLUDING current year revenue 787.43p

LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808

---

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc

As at close of business on 02-May-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 503.95p

INCLUDING current year revenue 506.25p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

---

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc

As at close of business on 02-May-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 426.25p

INCLUDING current year revenue 433.95p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 421.15p

INCLUDING current year revenue 428.85p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

---

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc

As at close of business on 02-May-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 328.23p

INCLUDING current year revenue 334.10p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135

---

Keystone Investment Trust Plc

As at close of business on 02-May-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 2012.33p

INCLUDING current year revenue 2048.34p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1950.90p

INCLUDING current year revenue 1986.90p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

---

Invesco Asia Trust plc

As at close of business on 02-May-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 290.60p

INCLUDING current year revenue 295.35p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 02-May-2017

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 196.51p

INCLUDING current year revenue 194.37p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

UK Equity class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 02-May-2017

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 190.32p

INCLUDING current year revenue 188.72p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 02-May-2017

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 103.20p

INCLUDING current year revenue 103.13p

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Balanced Risk class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 02-May-2017

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 133.11p

INCLUDING current year revenue 133.21p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596