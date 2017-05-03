

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Strayer Education Inc. (STRA) reported that its first-quarter net income was $10.6 million, compared to $12.4 million for the same period in 2016, a decrease of 15%. Earnings per share was $0.95, compared to $1.15 for the same period in 2016, a decrease of 17%.



Income from operations was $18.4 million, compared to $20.1 million for the same period in 2016, a decrease of 8%. Excluding nonrecurring noncash adjustments, income from operations was $18.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2016.



Excluding the nonrecurring noncash adjustments, net income was $11.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2016. Excluding noncash adjustments, earnings per share was $1.06 for the three months ended March 31, 2016. Diluted weighted average shares outstanding increased to 11,121,000 from 10,782,000 for the same period in 2016.



Revenues increased 3% to $114.9 million, compared to $111.2 million for the same period in 2016, principally due to the higher enrollment, partially offset by lower revenue per student.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.95 per share and revenues of $116.44 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Student enrollment at the Company's main operating unit, Strayer University, increased 6% during the three months ended March 31, 2017, to 43,387, compared to 40,872 for the same period in 2016. New student enrollment for the period increased 8% and continuing student enrollment increased 6%.



Total enrollments at Strayer University for the second quarter 2017 are anticipated to grow 6% to approximately 43,400 students from 41,029 students in the same period in 2016. New student enrollments are expected to increase approximately 8%, while continuing student enrollments are expected to increase approximately 5%. It anticipates revenue per student for the second quarter to decrease between 1% and 2%.



The company announced that its Board of Directors had declared a regular, quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock. This dividend will be paid on June 19, 2017 to shareholders of record as of June 5, 2017.



