

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Harris Corp. (HRS) announced a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $172 million, or $1.38 per share. This was up from $170 million, or $1.35 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.31 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 3.9% to $1.49 billion. This was down from $1.55 billion last year.



Harris Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $172 Mln. vs. $170 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 1.2% -EPS (Q3): $1.38 vs. $1.35 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.2% -Analysts Estimate: $1.31 -Revenue (Q3): $1.49 Bln vs. $1.55 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -3.9%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.50 - $5.55



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX