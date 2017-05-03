Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 02-May-2017 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 426.25p INCLUDING current year revenue 433.95p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 421.15p INCLUDING current year revenue 428.85p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---