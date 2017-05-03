HORSHAM, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/03/17 -- Phenom People, the leader in Talent Relationship Marketing, today announced it was awarded a 2017 TekTonic Award from HRO Today Magazine for the Phenom People Talent Relationship Marketing (TRM) Cloud Platform. This award recognizes the Phenom TRM Cloud Platform as an innovative and best-in-class technology solution transforming the way candidates search for jobs, and how phenomenal companies find top talent.

The Phenom People TRM Cloud Platform leverages the best practices of e-commerce to align the objectives, priorities and actions of candidates, recruiters, hiring managers and talent acquisition leaders. The TRM Cloud offers a robust job search experience hyper-personalized based on each candidate's interests -- enabling people to search for jobs, research companies and apply on any device.

"The Phenom People TRM Cloud Platform helps talent acquisition teams by delivering a higher level of candidate quality, utilizing predictive intelligence to make it easier to identify and target the right talent," said Mahe Bayireddi, CEO at Phenom People. "We're excited to receive the TekTonic Award as recognition of the value the TRM Cloud Platform delivers to candidates and clients now and our commitment to continuous innovation in the future."

Based on input from the HR community including providers, customers and influencers, the TekTonic Awards recognize innovation and disruption in the world of HR technology. Winners were announced yesterday during the annual HRO Today Forum in Chicago.

To learn more about Talent Relationship Marketing, please visit www.phenompeople.com.

About Phenom People

Phenom People, the leader in Talent Relationship Marketing, helps companies attract phenomenal talent through personalized digital experience. The Phenom People Talent Relationship Marketing platform automates the complex process of driving awareness, interest, engagement, and acquisition for qualified talent. Phenom People helps some of the largest brands in the world attract phenomenal talent including AMN Healthcare, Citrix, Deloitte, General Motors, Hershey, Informatica and IPG Media.