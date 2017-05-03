NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/03/17 -- Crowded, the rapidly growing online sourcing and engagement platform for tech jobs, today announced that it has been honored with a TekTonic Award in the Mobile category by HRO Today Magazine. Held on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 during the HRO Today Forum in Chicago, the TekTonic Awards recognize companies like Crowded for bringing innovation and disruption to the world of technology for HR operations.

Focused on helping employers find tech talent, Crowded aims to transform the online apply process from cumbersome and often frustrating to a streamlined, engaging discussion. Once signed up with Crowded, candidates can then be imported directly into an employer's applicant tracking system. To accomplish this, Crowded features a recruiting chatbot that asks candidates questions and inputs their answers to fill out job applications. Using text messages and Facebook Messenger to communicate with candidates, the bot saw an 88 percent response rate during beta testing. Crowded also hosts monthly meetups that combine mobile technology and in-person networking. The company seeks to revolutionize sourcing tech talent by alleviating the administrative burden without sacrificing the human aspect, resulting in improved quality of hire and a more efficient process from start to finish.

Crowded CEO and co-founder Howard Schwartz commented, "As more job seekers search and apply via mobile devices, it is critical that employers use tools that support this type of candidate experience. To facilitate this, Crowded is incorporating cutting-edge technologies like chatbots to ensure candidates are able to connect with recruiters quickly. We are proud to be recognized for our approach to mobile sourcing and engagement, and grateful to HRO Today for this honor."

To select the winners, HRO Today Magazine identified top providers throughout the HR industry, with the nominated solutions judged by a panel of industry thought leaders, analysts and HRO Today staff.

About Crowded

Based in New York City, Crowded doesn't believe that technology should replace recruiters. We believe Machine Learning and Messaging Automation should empower recruiters to engage candidates in new ways and win the war for talent. In 2016, Crowded raised $3.3M of financing from Tokalon Ventures, ARC Angel Fund, Gambit Ventures, Early-Stage.NYC, Elevate Innovation Partners and several Angel Investors. For more information, visit www.crowded.com.