NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/03/17 -- PangeaBed (www.pangeabed.com), redefining sleep fitness with new copper mattresses, pillows and bedding accessories, today announced the general availability of its luxurious, premium copper-infused pillows. Designed using the most naturally durable cushioning materials available anywhere, the new PangeaBed pillows offer the perfect blend of plushness, heat dispersion, comfort and support for the ultimate in healthy and restorative sleep. PangeaBed Pillows are currently available online at www.pangeabed.com for a retail price of $125.

Artfully crafted in America using the highest quality fabrics, materials and workmanship, the copper-infused pillows offer health-conscious consumers a cooler, cleaner, healthier and more comfortable sleep experience. Each pillow features a luxuriously soft cotton/polyester blended cover, a core layer of premium, copper-infused pure Talalay latex, and unique air flow technology with perforations designed to maximum cooling, breathability and heat dispersion. The PangeaBed pillow's materials and construction offer optimal sanitary health benefits including anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, anti-microbial and hypoallergenic.

"A full night of comfortable, healthy and restorative sleep is a multi-faceted experience that requires more than just a high-quality mattress, therefore today we are pleased to introduce our ultra-premium new line of pillows as one more key element of that experience," said Martin Regueiro, co-founder of PangeaBed. "We are already receiving superb 5-star reviews from our customers for this pillow's incredible comfort and support. We believe consumers will find this to be the most comfortable pillow they've ever owned, and we're offering a 60-day sleep trial and a customer satisfaction guarantee to provide it."

PangeaBed is led by a team of industry experts, each with more than 20 years' experience in the furniture and mattress industry. The company stands behind every customer, with unparalleled customer service and support, and firmly believes in its 100-percent customer satisfaction guarantee. The PangeaBed team is also committed to giving back and dedicated to improving sleep quality for all, which is why every effort is made to donate returns to local charities.

PangeaBed is reimagining sleep fitness with copper-infused Talalay latex mattresses for today's active health and fitness advocates. Unlike the myriad me-too, bed-in-a-box suppliers whose mattresses virtually all utilize the same generic materials and mediocre construction, PangeaBed was designed and built from the ground-up using high quality fabrics, materials and manufacturing processes. Our industry-leading mattresses are the epitome of American craftsmanship, built with luxurious, copper-infused Talalay latex and Phase Change-Gel-infused memory foam, helping to ensure our customers enjoy the healthiest and most restorative sleep in the industry, with mattresses that are healthy, clean, hypoallergenic, ultra-supportive, cool and comfortable. To discover how the mattress can make sleep fitness a cornerstone of your active lifestyle, please visit www.pangeabed.com.

