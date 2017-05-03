NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/03/17 -- The Gold Investment Letter helps sophisticated investors discover and maximize profits in gold, silver, and mining stocks. In today's blog update we have focused on McEwen Mining (NYSE MKT: MUX) (TSX: MUX)

The post can be read on our blog page: http://www.goldinvestmentletter.com/blog/

About Gold Investment Letter

Gold Investment Letter is an investment newsletter that focuses on gold stocks, mining stocks, and investing in special situations. We isolate the most compelling stocks to position ourselves and our subscribers. In today's blog update we have focused on McEwen Mining (NYSE MKT: MUX) (TSX: MUX).

The editor of Gold Investment Letter, Eric Muschinski, is President and Founder of Phenom Ventures, editor of Elite Investments, and the Black Gold Letter.

Contact:



Eric Muschinski

Email: Eric@phenom.ventures



