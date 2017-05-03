OpSec Security Attains New ISO Certification

WASHINGTON and TYNE & WEAR, England, May 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- OpSec Security, the global leader in protecting, authenticating, and enhancing brands, services and revenues, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the ISO 14298 security standard accreditation for its Washington and Leicester facilities.

Established in collaboration with Intergraf, the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 14298 designation specifies the highest possible security requirements exclusively developed for the security printing industry and specific needs of this market. Following a long, in-depth audit, OpSec's Washington and Leicester facilities successfully elevated its ISO certification to this new standard.

All four of OpSec's manufacturing plants, including two in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, United States, are ISO-certified locations. These accreditations align with OpSec's commitment to excellence and quality in the delivery of security products to our clients.

"Quality is of paramount importance to us," said Richard Cremona, CEO of OpSec Security. "Attaining this certification provides notice to our clients, both current and future, of our never-ending commitment to improvement."

About OpSec Security

OpSec Security is the market leader in fighting counterfeits for brands, transaction cards and government documents and currency. OpSec delivers a comprehensive suite of end-to-end solutions, including advanced physical security technologies, supply chain track and trace services, and online and e-commerce monitoring and analysis for more than 400 companies across industry sectors and 50 governments worldwide. OpSec is a wholly-owned division of OpSec Security Group Limited and operates manufacturing and software development facilities and laboratories in the USA, the UK, and Germany and has sales operations in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.opsecsecurity.com. Follow OpSec on Twitter @OpSecSecurity, Facebook and LinkedIn.

