New extension of the holiday 2016 must-have toy invites fans into the magical world of Hatchtopia

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY), a leading children's entertainment company, is welcoming the young (and young at heart) to hatch a whole world with new Hatchimals Colleggtibles'. These adorable little collectible characters are the newest addition to the award-winning Hatchimals®line, which captured the hearts and imaginations of children worldwide after the global launch in October 2016. Since their initial hatching at toy fairs earlier this year, Hatchimals Colleggtibles have already become a highly-anticipated toy and now everyone can join the egg-citement!

Like their predecessors, Hatchimals Colleggtibles shells are made from the same special patented material and require the care and nurturing of a child in order to hatch. The shell's bright, colourful speckles indicate which of the 13 families the Hatchimal inside belongs to, giving kids a tiny glimpse of who their new friend may be and letting them decide whether to keep or trade their Hatchimals Colleggtible even before hatching. Once the child is ready to hatch, they hold the egg in their hands and gently rub the heart as it changes from purple to pink, indicating it's ready to hatch. Then, they simply press down on the heart to crack the egg and reveal the creature inside. The over 70 characters launching in Season 1 hail from Hatchtopia, a hidden land filled with enchanted places where the Hatchimals like to hang out. Extra special places like Giggle Grove or Lilac Lake are home to special and limited edition Hatchimals Colleggtibles that kids can discover.

"We've seen a tremendous response to Hatchimals and we're thrilled to launch the next evolution with Hatchimals Colleggtibles, and to share this new, magical world with children across the globe," said Ben Gadbois, President and COO. "With Hatchimals Colleggtibles we continue to push the boundaries of fun and have combined the surprise element of the ultimate blind bag with the unique hatching process of Hatchimals to make a truly unforgettable experience."

The launch of Hatchimals Colleggtibles offers fans the chance to engage even more with the brand whose innovative hatching process was the star of the holidays. Collectibles are a hot trend, with NPD Group data showing collectibles sales were up 32% globally in 2016*. For Hatchimals Colleggtibles, the collectability of the adorable creatures is just the beginning. From the interaction with the egg through to the discovery of each character's name, backstory and Hatchtopia habitat, Hatchimals Colleggtibles providechildren with an opportunity for very engaging play.

"The uniqueness of the hatching process is such a special moment in time, but we also witnessed how kids really fell in love with the characters and wanted to get to know more about who's inside," said James Martin, Senior Vice President, Robotics. "Hatchimals Colleggtibles build on that emotional connection made through the nurturing and hatching, offering something that can be quite rewarding and personalized for kids. They can bring these characters to life and connect with them in a very imaginative way - it really allows them to hatch a whole world."

To grow the world of Hatchimals even further, over 25 new license partners, in all major categories, are onboard for 2017, including Penguin Random House. The company's children's division has partnered with Spin Master to develop a line of books to build the magical world of Hatchimals.

Hatchimals Colleggtibles, for ages 5+, are available now at major retailers in three formats:

Hatchimals Colleggtibles 1 Pack, £2.99

Hatchimals Colleggtibles 2 Pack + Nest, £4.99

Hatchimals Colleggtibles 4 Pack + Bonus character, £9.99

* Source: The NDP Group Inc. / Retail Tracking Service, January-December 2016

About Spin Master Corp.

Spin Master (TSX:TOY;http://www.spinmaster.com) is a leading global children's entertainment company that creates, designs, manufactures, licenses and markets a diversified portfolio of innovative toys, games, products and entertainment properties. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands includingZoomer', Bakugan', Meccano', and 2017 Toys of the Year,Hatchimals', Air Hogs'andPAW Patrol'.Since 2005, Spin Master has received 82 TIA Toy of The Year (TOTY) nominations with 21 wins across a variety of product categories, including 13 TOTY nominations for Innovative Toy of the Year, more than any of its competitors. To date, Spin Master has produced six television series, including 2007 successBakugan Battle Brawlersand current hitPAW Patrol, which is broadcast in over 160 countries and territories globally. Spin Master employs over 1,000 people globally with offices in Canada, United States, Mexico, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Slovakia, Poland, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Australia.

