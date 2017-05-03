Algatech Goes Organic

KIBBUTZ KETURA, Israel, May 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Algatech (Algatechnologies) Ltd. announces its 100% organic Haematococcus pluvialis microalgae powder and astaxanthin oleoresin as part of its AstaPure line. Algatech was granted National Organic Program (NOP) certification from the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/507379/Algatech_AstaPure.jpg)



"NOP organic certification means that our products are being cultivated, processed-and thus able to be labeled as-organic," says Efrat Kat, VP Marketing and Sales for Algatech. "This certification, in addition to our GMP accreditation and non-GMO project verification, reaffirm our commitment to providing premium quality ingredients that consumers and industry partners can trust."

According to trends tracked by Global Food Forums, today's consumers continue to seek healthier choices and want to know what the sources are for the products they use, especially how and where the products are produced. These consumers prefer suppliers who offer greater transparency. This is especially relevant to algae based products since they can grow under a wide range of conditions.

"Supplying pure, natural microalgae requires a tremendous amount of knowledge, experience, and fully controlled processes, with constant attention paid to the smallest details," explains Shoshi Shunak, QA Manager for Algatech. "We cultivate microalgae in a patented, eco-friendly, closed system that allows the production of the highest quality ingredients and prevents any exposure to contaminations."

"The four NOP principles for organic certification-health, ecology, fairness and sustainability-comply with Algatech's 'DNA' and core values, and therefore to 'go organic' was a natural step," notes Hagai Stadler, Algatech's CEO. "Our plant, in the Arava Desert between the Dead Sea and the Red Sea, is a living example of how it is possible to green the desert and unlock the potential of a non-fertile land. Recycling water, saving solar energy is just a small part of activities that Algatech does on regular basis to minimize its environmental footprint. For us, this is a fundamental part of our shared vision: to make an impact by bringing the good that's inherent in microalgae to the world."

"Algatech insists on reflecting maximum transparency to our clients and partners, from the growing of our Haematococcus pluvialis microalgae to ensuring a safe, clean environment," adds Kat. "We are among the few companies in the world who have cracked the code for producing commercial-scale natural microalgae under the very highest standards."

Algatechnologies will highlight its whole-algae AstaPure® natural astaxanthin, as well as its newest organic astaxanthin, at Vitafoods, Geneva, booth I86.

