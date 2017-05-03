

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's economic growth accelerated for the second straight quarter in the three months ended March, preliminary figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Wednesday.



Gross domestic product rose a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 1.5 percent sequentially in the first quarter, following a 1.2 percent climb in the fourth quarter.



In the third quarter of 2016, the rate of growth was 0.5 percent.



On an annual basis, the economy expanded at a faster pace of 1.5 percent in the March quarter, following a 2.2 percent rise in the previous quarter.



Without seasonal adjustment, annual economic growth also improved to 3.9 percent in the first quarter from 2.6 percent in the preceding three-month period.



