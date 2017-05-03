

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Clorox Company (CLX) announced the company now anticipates fiscal 2017 EPS from continuing operations in the range of $5.25 to $5.35, an increase of 7 percent to 9 percent. The company said its fiscal year EPS outlook reflects strong fiscal year-to-date sales growth, innovation across the portfolio and continued expectations for fiscal-year EBIT margin expansion.



Clorox continues to anticipate fiscal year sales growth of 3 percent to 4 percent, reflecting strong sales results to date, robust innovation plans and about 2 points of benefit from the RenewLife acquisition. The company anticipates these factors to be partially offset by about 1 point of unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates.



