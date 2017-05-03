LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) ("LivaNova" or the "Company"), a market-leading medical technology and innovation company, today reported results for the quarter ended MarchÂ 31, 2017.

For the first quarter of 2017, worldwide sales were $285million, a decrease of 0.6 percent on a reported basis and an increase of 0.5 percent on a constant currency basis, as compared to the same quarter of the previous year. On the basis of U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), first quarter 2017 earnings per share were $0.23. First quarter 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.71.

"We started out the year with solid results, driven primarily by continued momentum in our Neuromodulation business from the AspireSR pulse generator, being somewhat offset by challenging conditions in Cardiac Surgery and Cardiac Rhythm Management," said Damien McDonald, Chief Executive Officer. "We achieved progress in several other key areas of our business. We are expanding our heart valve portfolio with the recently announced acquisition of Caisson Interventional and its novel transcatheter mitral valve replacement (TMVR) investigational device. The combined strengths of both LivaNova and Caisson will support our strategy of advancing important, innovative therapies to market. We completed final verification and validation for our 3T Heater-CoolerTM design modification and obtained CE mark, which will allow us to start implementation of the upgrade within select markets in the coming weeks. We also recently submitted our application to the FDA for SenTivaTM, our newest VNS Therapydevice. We believe our efforts and investments position LivaNova to be even more competitive, which will result in greater long-term value for our customers and shareholders alike."

First Quarter 2017 Results

Worldwide sales for the first quarter were $285 million, up 0.5 percent compared to the first quarter of 2016. The following table highlights worldwide sales for the first quarter of 2017 by Business Franchise:

$ in millions Three months ended March 31, % Change Constant

Currency %

Change Business Franchise Product Line: 2017 2016 Cardiopulmonary $107.3 $110.9 (3.3 (2.5 Heart Valves 31.9 32.5 (1.9 (0.8 Cardiac Surgery 139.2 143.4 (3.0 (2.1 Cardiac Rhythm Management 58.3 61.7 (5.6 (2.9 Neuromodulation 87.2 81.4 7.1 7.7 Other 0.5 0.4 Total Net Sales $285.1 $287.0 (0.6 0.5 Numbers may not add due to rounding. Constant currency change is considered a non-GAAP metric.

For discussion purposes, all sales growth rates below reflect comparable, constant currency growth. The difference between constant currency growth and reported growth reflects the impact from currency fluctuations in the various currencies in which the company operates.

Cardiac Surgery

Cardiac Surgery sales, which include cardiopulmonary products and heart valves, were $139million, representing a 2.1 percent decrease versus the comparable period in 2016.

Sales in cardiopulmonary products were $107 million, down 2.5 percent from the first quarter of 2016. A decline in the Company's 3T Heater-Cooler devices resulting from the introduction of our global loaner program and the timing of heart-lung machine orders offset share gains and strong demand for our INSPIRETM oxygenator.

Heart valve sales, including tissue and mechanical heart valves, were $32 million, a decrease of 0.8percent compared to the same period the previous year. Growth in tissue valves, driven by solid demand for the PercevalTM sutureless tissue valve in the U.S. and Europe, was offset by declines in mechanical heart valves in the U.S. and Europe.

Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM)

CRM sales for the period totaled $58 million, a decrease of 2.9 percent as compared to the first quarter of 2016. High-voltage Implantable Cardiac Defibrillators (ICDs) declined in the quarter due to a difficult year-over-year comparison, as first half of 2016 marked the initial launch roll-out of the product. This was offset by strong growth for PLATINIUMTM Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy devices (CRT-Ds) in Europe and continued share gains of KORA 250TM pacemakers in Japan.

Neuromodulation

Neuromodulation sales were $87 million in the first quarter, representing a 7.7 percent increase versus the first quarter of 2016. The AspireSR generator continued to perform well across all geographies, with strong demand and new patient growth.

Financial Performance

On a U.S. GAAP basis, first quarter 2017 net income from operations was $19 million. Adjusted income from operations for the first quarter of 2017 was $49 million, an increase of 12.2 percent as compared to the first quarter of 2016, primarily driven by favorable product mix and lower operating expenses.

2017 Revised Guidance

On May 2, 2017 LivaNova announced the acquisition of Caisson Interventional, LLC (Caisson), in support of LivaNova's strategic growth initiatives. As a result, certain guidance for full-year 2017 is being revised.

LivaNova reiterates worldwide net sales for full-year 2017 are expected to grow between 1and 3 percent on a constant-currency basis. Adjusted diluted earnings per share for 2017 are now expected to be in the range of $3.10 to $3.30.

Based on preliminary purchase accounting estimates, which are subject to revision, key non-GAAP reconciliation items to the projected 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share as a result of the Caisson transaction are as follows:

Earnings Per Share Prior Guidance Revised Guidance Estimated merger and integration charges $0.05 $0.08 $0.07 $0.10 Estimated charges for restructuring $0.29 $0.33 $0.29 $0.33 Amortization of intangible assets related to purchase price accounting $0.80 $0.80 Estimated charges related to equity compensation $0.29 $0.33 $0.29 $0.33 Estimated day one compensation and retention costs related to Caisson acquisition $0.16 $0.20

The company currently estimates that adjusted cash flow from operations, excluding integration, restructuring and 3T remediation payments, will now be in the range of $170 to $190 million in 2017. Guidance related to capital expenditures and depreciation and amortization remains unchanged.

LIVANOVA PLC NET SALES BY BUSINESS FRANCHISE UNAUDITED (U.S. dollars in millions) Three Months Ended March 31, % Change at % Change at 2017 2016 Actual Currency Constant Currency Rates Rates Cardio Pulmonary US $32.2 $34.5 (6.6 (6.6 Europe 30.6 31.5 (2.8 1.9 Rest of World 44.5 45.0 (1.0 (2.4 Total 107.3 110.9 (3.3 (2.5 Heart Valve US 6.1 6.5 (6.0 (6.0 Europe 10.3 11.4 (9.1 (5.0 Rest of World 15.5 14.7 5.5 4.8 Total 31.9 32.5 (1.9 (0.8 Cardiac Surgery US 38.2 40.9 (6.5 (6.5 Europe 41.0 42.9 (4.5 Rest of World 60.0 59.7 0.6 (0.6 Total 139.2 143.4 (3.0 (2.1 CRM US 2.4 3.0 (17.6 (17.6 Europe 47.5 50.0 (5.1 (1.6 Rest of World 8.4 8.7 (4.2 (5.4 Total 58.3 61.7 (5.6 (2.9 Neuromodulation US 73.7 70.2 4.9 4.9 Europe 7.9 6.4 24.8 33.0 Rest of World 5.6 4.8 17.0 15.9 Total 87.2 81.4 7.1 7.7 Other US N/A N/A Europe 0.1 N/A N/A Rest of World 0.5 0.4 N/A N/A Total 0.5 0.4 N/A N/A Total US 114.3 114.1 0.2 0.2 Europe 96.3 99.3 (3.0 1.2 Rest of World 74.4 73.5 1.2 Total Â Â Â $285.1 Â Â Â $287.0 (0.6 0.5 * Numbers may not add due to rounding.

LIVANOVA PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (LOSS) UNAUDITED (U.S. dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2017 2016 % Change Net sales $285.1 $287.0 Cost of sales 101.5 123.6 Product remediation (0.8 0.7 Gross Profit 184.4 162.7 13.3 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 112.4 115.9 Research and development 29.7 31.7 Merger and integration expense 2.2 6.8 Restructuring expense 10.1 28.6 Amortization of intangibles 11.4 15.9 Total operating expenses 165.8 198.8 (16.6 Income (loss) from operations 18.6 (36.1 151.5 Interest income (expense), net (2.0 (1.0 Foreign exchange and other gain (loss) 3.4 (1.8 Income (loss) before income taxes 20.0 (38.9 151.4 Losses from equity method investments (3.1 (2.7 Income tax expense (benefit) 5.7 (1.3 Net (loss) income $11.3 ($40.4 128.0 Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share: Basic $0.23 ($0.83 Diluted $0.23 ($0.83 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic 48.1 48.9 Diluted 48.2 48.9 Adjusted Gross Profit (1) $185.1 $185.1 Adjusted SG&A (1) 106.9 110.2 (3.0 Adjusted R&D (1) 29.4 31.4 (6.4 Adjusted Income (loss) from Operations (1) 48.8 43.5 12.2 Adjusted Net (loss) Income (1) 34.2 26.5 29.1 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (1) $0.71 $0.54 31.5

Statistics (as a of net sales, except for income tax rate) Â GAAP Three Months Ended March 31,Â Adjusted (1) Three Months Ended March 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Gross Profit 64.7 56.7 64.9 64.5 SG&A 39.4 40.4 37.5 38.4 R&D 10.4 11.0 10.3 10.9 Income (loss) from Operations 6.5 (12.6 17.1 15.2 Net (loss) Income 4.0 (14.1 12.0 9.2 Income Tax Rate 28.3 3.2 22.7 28.2

(1) Adjusted financial measures are Non-GAAP measures and exclude specified items as described and reconciled in the "Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures" contained in the press release. Numbers may not add due to rounding.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES UNAUDITED (U.S. dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Income from Net Income Three Months Ended March 31, 2017 Sales Gross Profit Operations (Loss) Diluted EPS GAAP Financial Measures $285.1 $184.4 $18.6 $11.3 $0.23 Specified Items Merger and integration expense (A) 2.2 1.6 0.03 Restructuring expense (B) 10.1 8.8 0.18 Depreciation and Amortization (C) 1.4 13.2 9.3 0.19 Product remediation (D) (0.8 (0.8 (0.5 (0.01 Other Income Expenses Litigations (E) 1.6 (2.2 (0.05 Equity compensation (F) 3.8 3.3 0.07 Certain tax adjustments (G) 2.5 0.05 Adjusted financial measures $285.1 $185.1 $48.8 $34.2 $0.71 GAAP results for the three months ended March 31, 2017 include: (A) Expense related to merger and integration activities (B) Restructuring expenses, related to recent organizational changes and to the shutdown of our oxygenators plant in China (C) Includes depreciation and amortization associated with final purchase price accounting (D) Cost related to the 3T heater cooler remediation plan/adjustment of provision (E) Legal expenses related to 3T, other minor litigations and Caisson acquisition (F) Includes $3.7M related to SG&A, $0.1M related to R&D, and less than $0.1M related to COGS (G) Relates to the impact of restructuring initiatives, including IP migration Income from Net Income Three Months Ended March 31, 2016 Sales Gross Profit Operations (Loss) Diluted EPS GAAP Financial Measures $287.0 $162.7 ($36.1 ($40.4 ($0.83 Specified Items Merger and integration expense (A) 6.8 5.9 0.12 Restructuring expense (B) 28.6 26.8 0.55 Amortization of intangible assets (C) 15.9 10.9 0.22 3T product remediation (D) 0.7 0.7 0.6 0.01 Other Income Expenses Litigations (E) 0.3 0.3 0.01 Impact of inventory step-up (F) 21.3 21.3 14.6 0.30 Equity compensation (G) 0.4 6.1 5.3 0.11 Certain tax adjustments (H) 2.5 0.05 Adjusted financial measures $287.0 $185.1 $43.5 $26.5 $0.54 GAAP results for the three months ended March 31, 2016 include: (A) Expense related to merger and integration activities (B) Restructuring expenses, severance related to CRM R&D restructuring plan, Corporate and shared-service synergies and recent organizational changes (C) Includes depreciation and amortization associated with final purchase price accounting (D) Cost related to the 3T heater cooler remediation plan (E) Litigation from legacy companies (F) Includes amortization of inventory step-up associated with final purchase price accounting (G) Includes $5.4M related to SG&A, $0.3M related to R&D, and $0.4M related to COGS (H) Relates to the impact of restructuring initiatives, including IP migration

LIVANOVA PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in millions Â March 31, 2017Â December 31, 2016 ASSETS (Unaudited) Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $62.7 $39.8 Accounts receivable, net 271.5 275.7 Inventories 192.4 183.5 Prepaid and refundable income taxes 60.4 60.6 Assets held for sale 17.6 4.5 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 56.0 56.0 Total Current Assets 660.7 620.1 Property, plant and equipment, net 205.1 223.8 Goodwill 698.3 691.7 Intangible assets, net 605.8 609.2 Investments 58.7 61.1 Deferred tax assets net 9.4 6.0 Other assets 132.7 130.7 Total Assets $2,370.6 $2,342.6 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Current debt obligations $45.5 $47.6 Accounts payable 102.0 93.0 Accrued liabilities 68.4 75.6 Income taxes payable 26.7 22.3 Accrued employee compensation and related benefits liability 81.3 78.3 Total Current Liabilities 323.8 316.8 Long-term debt obligations 76.1 75.2 Deferred income taxes liability 167.0 172.5 Long-term employee compensation and related benefits liability 31.1 31.7 Other long-term liabilities 37.8 39.5 Total Liabilities 635.7 635.7 Total Stockholders' Equity 1,734.9 1,706.9 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $2,370.6 $2,342.6 Numbers may not add due to rounding.

LIVANOVA PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW UNAUDITED (U.S. dollars in millions) Three Months Ended March 31, 2017 2016 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net (loss) Income $11.3 ($40.4 Non-cash items included in net (loss) income Depreciation 8.8 10.9 Amortization 11.4 12.7 Stock-based compensation 3.8 6.1 Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (5.5 1.3 Loss from equity method investments 3.1 2.7 Impairment of property, plant and equipment 4.7 Amortization of income taxes payable on intercompany transfers 6.5 3.5 Other (1.9 2.7 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 6.6 (8.4 Inventories (4.4 10.8 Other current and non-current assets (9.3 (13.7 Restructuring reserve (6.7 22.0 Accounts payable and accrued current and non-current liabilities 5.0 (0.6 Net cash provided by operating activities 33.2 9.6 Cash Flow from Investing Activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (7.6 (8.1 Proceeds from sale of cost method investment 3.2 Purchases of short-term investments (7.0 Maturities of short-term investments 7.0 Other (0.4 (0.8 Net cash used in investing activities (4.7 (8.9 Cash Flow From Financing Activities: Loans to equity method investments (5.3 (2.8 Short-term borrowing (repayment), net 0.3 (10.3 Proceeds from exercise of options and SARs 0.9 2.5 Repayment of trade receivable advances (16.1 Other (1.8 (0.3 Net cash used in financing activities (6.0 (27.1 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 0.5 1.3 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 22.9 (25.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 39.8 112.6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $62.7 $87.5 * Numbers may not add due to rounding. Supplementary disclosure of Cash Flow Information: Cash paid for interest 1.8 0.6 Cash paid for income taxes 3.4 3.6

