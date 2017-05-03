VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/03/17 -- Anfield Gold Corp. ("Anfield" or "Company") (TSX VENTURE: ANF) has completed an updated mineral resource estimate on its Coringa Project ("Coringa" or "Project") located in the Para State of Brazil. The updated mineral resource estimate is based on approximately 25,200 metres of infill drilling, which concluded in March 2017, and prior drilling completed by Magellan Minerals (which was acquired by Anfield in 2016). The mineral resource estimate is comprised of an Indicated Mineral Resource of 726 thousand tonnes at an average grade of 8.4 grams per tonne ("gpt") gold and 17 gpt silver, containing 195 thousand ounces of gold and 396 thousand ounces of silver. In addition, there is an Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.3 million tonnes at an average grade of 4.3 gpt gold and 5.1 gpt silver, containing 181 thousand ounces of gold and 215 thousand ounces of silver. The Indicated Mineral Resource estimate is based on drill results from three veins at Coringa, Serra, Meio and Galena, and is expected to form the basis for a feasibility study.

Anfield commissioned this more rigorous mineral resource estimate to obtain an improved resource model on which to base the initial years of mine production. The updated mineral resource estimate incorporates increased drilling information and more refined data inputs; in addition, more constrained assumptions have been used to classify mineral resources when compared to prior mineral resource estimates. While this updated mineral resource estimate has resulted in a reduction from the previous mineral resource estimate prepared for Coringa(1), Anfield remains confident in its ability to expand Coringa's mineral resource base through additional drilling from surface and from underground, once below surface development work is initiated.

(1) Technical report prepared by Snowden Inc. entitled "Magellan Minerals Ltd. - Coringa Mineral Resource NI 43-101 Technical Report, Project No. V1491" dated May 13, 2015.

Coringa Mineral Resource Estimate Summary:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tonnes Gold Grade Silver Grade Contained Gold Contained Silver Zone (000's) (g/t) (g/t) (koz) (koz) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indicated ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Serra 488 7.5 16.1 117 253 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Meio 160 10.7 20.7 55 106 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Galena 78 9.4 14.7 24 37 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 726 8.4 17.0 195 396 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Inferred ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Serra 262 4.3 8.7 36 73 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Meio 229 4.2 6.1 31 45 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Galena 63 3.4 3.5 7 7 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mae de Leite 244 5.9 2.6 46 20 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Come Quieto 253 4.5 7.5 37 61 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Valdette 249 3.0 1.0 24 8 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 1,301 4.3 5.1 181 215 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notes: Base case cut-off grade is 2g/t gold. Minimum thickness is 0.8 m horizontal. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves because the economic viability has not been demonstrated. Totals may not add due to rounding.

Estimates of mineral resources are made using a three-dimensional block model with a nominal block size of 1x5x2 metres. Grade estimates for gold and silver are based on the geology, drill hole spacing and geostatistical analysis of the drill hole sample data. The mineralized vein domains are interpreted using sample grades and geologic information based on a minimum horizontal thickness of 0.8 metres. The effects of potentially anomalous high-grade sample data, composited to 0.5 metre intervals, are controlled using both traditional top-cutting as well as limiting the distance of influence during block grade interpolation. The grade models have been validated using a combination of visual and statistical methods. Blocks in the model estimated using three or more drill holes drilled on a maximum 50-metre grid pattern are included in the Indicated category. Blocks within a maximum distance of 100-metre from a drill hole are included in the Inferred category. The estimate of mineral resources demonstrates relatively continuous zones of mineralization that are considered amenable to underground extraction methods. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves as the economic viability has not been demonstrated.

The Company is progressing work on a feasibility study to assess the optimal mine plan, plant configuration and throughput rate based on the above mineral resource estimate; it expects the study to be completed by July 2017. The existing equipment on site, including the two ball mills purchased from Troy Resources, affords management flexibility as it assesses different engineering and development options, including implementation of a staged production ramp-up.

Pre-construction activities at site permissible under Anfield's current permits are continuing in anticipation of the receipt of our Trial Mining Operating License and Vegetation Suppression and Fauna Capture authorizations. Management continues to work with the Secretaria de Estado de Meio Ambiente e Sustentabilidade (SEMAS) and the Instituto Nacional de Colonizacao e Reforma Agraria (INCRA) to receive these authorizations. Following which, construction activities are expected to take approximately nine to twelve months to complete.

On April 21, 2017, the Company commenced approximately 500 metres of drilling at the Galena vein, intended to add to the existing 24 thousand ounces of gold in the Indicated category. Results from this drill program are anticipated by the third quarter of this year.

Marshall Koval, Anfield's Chairman and CEO, commented: "Although the infill drill results did not yield as large an indicated mineral resource estimate as anticipated, we remain committed to advancing Coringa forward to production. Our team in Brazil is prepared to begin full construction activities at Coringa as soon as the required permits are received."

Quality Assurance

All Anfield sample assay results have been independently monitored through a quality control / quality assurance ("QA/QC") program including the insertion of blind standards, blanks and the reanalysis of duplicate samples at a second umpire laboratory. The results of the QA/QC program and the resampling program indicate that the sample database is of sufficient accuracy and precision to be used for the generation of mineral resource estimates.

Qualified Persons

Robert Sim, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), is responsible for the estimate of mineral resources presented in this news release and has reviewed, verified and approved the contents of this news release as they relate to the mineral resource estimate. Leo Hathaway, P.Geo, Chief Geological Officer and the Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 for the Project has reviewed, verified and approved the contents of this news release as they relate to the other scientific and technical information contained herein.

About Anfield Gold

Anfield Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE: ANF) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious metal exploration and development company focused on the development of the Coringa Project located in Para State, Brazil. Anfield's strategic plan also includes the acquisition of other gold projects with the goal of becoming a mid-tier gold mining company.

Further details are available on the Company's website at https://anfieldgold.com

Anfield Gold Corp.

Marshall Koval, Chairman & CEO

