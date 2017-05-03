In April 2017, the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands signed a contract with Konecranes for the delivery of two Konecranes BOXHUNTER RTGs. The cranes will be delivered to the Port of George Town in mid-2018. The parties involved have agreed not to disclose the value of the deal.



This will be the first BOXHUNTER RTG delivery to the Caribbean. This deal is strategically important, explains Alfredo Ramirez, Konecranes Sales Manager, Americas: "This deal follows upon our first BOXHUNTER RTG deal in South America. It shows there's a real need for this kind of innovative container crane in the Americas."



The BOXHUNTER RTGs will be used for container handling at an inland terminal a few kilometers from the sea port at George Town. The Port Authority of the Cayman Islands was convinced by the BOXHUNTER's performance, ease of operation, and ease of delivery. BOXHUNTER is delivered in regular shipping containers, which was a key consideration in the selection process due to the inland location.



"The Port Authority is excited to commence a long-term relationship with Konecranes as a strategic partner. After an extensive evaluation of different container handling equipment, the BOXHUNTER RTGs were determined to be the 'best fit' for the operations of the Port Authority. This is the beginning of our multi-year master plan redevelopment, container handling machinery replacement, and reaching our vision to be the elite Port of excellence in the Caribbean, setting the standard of efficiency, safety, and customer-focused operations. Full implementation of our master plan will create a Port with a 30-year life expectancy and enable the continued economic development of the Cayman Islands," said Willem Jacobs, Acting Deputy Port Director -- Operations, Port Authority of the Cayman Islands.



The BOXHUNTER RTGs on order will stack 1-over-6 containers high and 6 containers wide plus truck lane, with a lifting capacity of 40.6t. DGPS Auto-steering, Auto-TOS reporting and Auto-positioning will be included, as well as storm tie-downs.



It is quick and easy to learn how to drive BOXHUNTER. The operator sits in an ergonomic heads-up position in a cabin down at the truck lane, climbing in and out of the cabin in seconds, seeing all the container action down low. When driving the crane, the operator has excellent visibility everywhere, thanks to the advanced video and laser technology of the BOXHUNTER operating concept.



For the complete story of BOXHUNTER, visit http://boxhunter.konecranes.com/en.



For more information: Press Juha Rantala, Product Manager, Port Cranes, Konecranes Email: juha.rantala@konecranes.com or phone: +358 40 173 1160



Investors and analysts Miikka Kinnunen, Vice President, Investor Relations, Konecranes Email: Miikka.kinnunen@konecranes.com or phone +358 20 427 2050



This press release is available at our website www.konecranes.com.



For more interesting stories about Konecranes, please visit wayup.konecranes.com.



Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2016, Group (comparable combined company) sales totaled EUR 3,278 million. The Group has 17,000 employees at 600 locations in 50 countries. Konecranes class A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: KCR).