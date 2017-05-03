Raisio plc, Stock Exchange Release, 3 May 2017



JUKKA HEINÄNEN APPOINTED AS RAISIO GROUP'S VICE PRESIDENT OF OPERATIONS



Raisio Group will strengthen its organisation as of 15 May 2017. Jukka Heinänen, M.Sc.(Eng) and M.Sc. (Econ), has been appointed as Raisio Group's Vice President of Operations, Managing Director of Raisionkaari Industrial Park Ltd. and the Group Management Team member. He will join Raisio from Teknos Group Ltd's management.



Pia Kakko, Vice President of Healthy Snacks business, has resigned and will start as KiiltoClean Ltd's Supply Chain Director on 20 May 2017. Juha Helokoski, Commercial Director at the Healthy Snacks business, will be temporarily responsible for the management of the Healthy Snacks in addition to his own duties as of 3 May 2017.



CEO Jarmo Puputti, Vice President of Benecol Vincent Poujardieu, Vice President of Confectionery Sakari Kotka, Vice President of Raisioagro Perttu Eerola, CFO Antti Elevuori, Vice President of HR Merja Lumme and Vice President of Legal Affairs Sari Koivulehto-Mäkitalo continue to serve as the Raisio Group Management Team members.



The organisation change will not affect Raisio's financial reporting. The reported divisions continue to be Brands and Raisioagro.



RAISIO PLC



Heidi Hirvonen Communications and IR Manager Tel. +358 50 567 3060



Further information: Jarmo Puputti, CEO, tel. +358 50 352 8740





Raisio plc is an international specialist in plant-based nutrition. Raisio's operations are divided into two divisions: Brands and Raisioagro. The Group's key market areas are Finland, Great Britain, the Czech Republic, Russia and Poland. Markets for cholesterol lowering Benecol products are global. Raisio plc's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. In 2016, the Group's net sales totalled EUR 436 million and comparable EBIT was EUR 50.7 million. The Group employs some 1,400 people. Raisio's best-known brands are Benecol, Benemilk, Elovena, Fox's and Poppets. Benemilk feeds for milk production and Benecol for cholesterol lowering are Raisio's top innovations. For more information on Raisio go to www.raisio.com/en





