The Sunroof platform is already available in the United States, having launched there in 2015. Thanks to Eon, the platform used by homeowners to assess the solar potential of their roofs will also be online in Germany in the near future.

German power provider Eon and internet giant Google have entered into a partnership to help German homeowners assess the solar potential of their rooftops. The two companies have started to offer the "Sunroof" platform in Germany. The platform, based on Google's machine learning technology, as well as on its applications Google Earth and Google Maps, was ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...