Zürich (ots) - After the successful launch of the online destination for "Generation C" in Poland, Slovakia, Serbia, Romania and Germany, NOIZZ now enters the Hungarian market



Ringier Axel Springer Hungary has launched Noizz.hu and is targeting the connected "Generation C" with its new service. NOIZZ already covers urban lifestyle trends in Poland, Slovakia, Serbia, Romania and Germany.



Ringier Axel Springer Poland first introduced the brand NOIZZ in November 2015, where it has since been operating successfully, followed by Serbia and Slovakia in 2016. In January 2017, it was also launched on the German market in cooperation with BILD, Europe's largest daily.



Jovan Protic, Digital Publishing Director of Ringier Axel Springer Media AG: "Noizz.hu is pinpointing a target audience that is constantly connected and wants to be informed ahead of others about the latest urban lifestyle trends. We created and launched this brand particularly for Generation C."



Martin Szokol (24), who previously worked for Ringier Axel Springer Hungary in projects for the leading daily Blikk and for glamour.hu, will lead the editorial team.



Imre Gerentsér, Chief Digital Officer of Ringier Axel Springer Hungary: "This new digital media service for a young, urban generation is unique in Hungary. Martin Szokol and his team will be covering stories and trends wherever they happen. They are close to their target group and will be telling stories from its perspective. At the same time, we are also offering new opportunities for advertisers to reach the younger generation with creative ad formats."



About Ringier Axel Springer Media AG



Ringier Axel Springer Media AG was founded in 2010 by the Swiss Ringier AG and the German Axel Springer SE. The company operates in the growth markets of Poland, Hungary, Serbia, Slovakia, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania with a broad range of media services, comprising more than 165 digital and print offerings. The company's registered offices are in Zurich and it employs a total of about 3100 employees.



Originaltext: Ringier Axel Springer Media AG digital press kits: http://www.presseportal.de/nr/105327 press kits via RSS: http://www.presseportal.de/rss/pm_105327.rss2



Press contact Alexandra Delvenakiotis Group Director Communications and Public Affairs Director Digital Media Campus Ringier Axel Springer Media AG Phone +41 44 267 29 14 a.delvenakiotis@ringieraxelspringer.com www.ringieraxelspringer.com