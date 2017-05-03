

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $340 million, or $0.91 per share. This was higher than $275 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.5% to $2.86 billion. This was up from $2.66 billion last year.



The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $340 Mln. vs. $275 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 23.6% -EPS (Q3): $0.91 vs. $0.73 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 24.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.73 -Revenue (Q3): $2.86 Bln vs. $2.66 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.5%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX