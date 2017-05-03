sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 03.05.2017

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
03.05.2017 | 13:10
(6 Leser)
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

All Star Minerals Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire
London, May 3

ALL STAR MINERALS PLC

("All Star" or "the Company")

Issue of Equity

All Star is pleased to announce that it has placed 54,000,000 ordinary shares 0.01p in the Company at a price of 0.075p per share raising £40,500.

Money raised will be used for general working capital purposes. The new ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares. The 54,000,000 ordinary shares will be immediately admitted to trading on NEX Exchange. Following the placing the Company has ordinary shares in issue of 1,003,831,888.

The Directors of All Star are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

ENQUIRIES:

All Star Minerals Plc
Tomas Nugent, Chairman
01473-220072

NEX Corporate Adviser

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
Liam Murray
020 72130880


© 2017 PR Newswire