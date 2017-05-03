As per 5 May 2017, the number of shares in FastPassCorp A/S will be reduced by changing the face value of the company's shares.





Company name FastPassCorp ------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN DK0060568145 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Volume before change: 824,917 shares of DKK 20 (DKK 16,498,340) ------------------------------------------------------------------ Change: DKK 12,373,755 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Volume after change: 824,917 shares of DKK 5 (DKK 4,124,585) ------------------------------------------------------------------ New face value: DKK 5 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: FASTPC ------------------------------------------------------------------ Unchanged orderbook ID: 43080 ------------------------------------------------------------------





