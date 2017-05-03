Referring to the bulletin from NetEnt AB's annual general meeting, held on April 21, 2017, the company will carry out a stock split with redemption in relations 2:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 4, 2017. The order book will not change.



Short name: NET B --------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Split 2:1 --------------------------------------------------------- Current ISIN: SE0008212971 --------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 3, 2017 --------------------------------------------------------- New ISIN code: SE0009773237 --------------------------------------------------------- First day of trading with new ISIN code: May 4, 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------



For further information about the split, please contact NetEnt AB and for information about the settlement, please contact Euroclear Sweden AB.