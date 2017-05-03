Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-05-03 13:14 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From May 04, 2017, a purchase of own shares procedure for Invalda INVL AB ORS (ISIN code LT0000102279) is launched. The closing date for execution of the procedure is May 18, 2017. The price per share is EUR 4.55. The maximum number of shares to buy is 120 000, and the minimum number of shares to buy is 1. Market: VSE Tender Offer (Genium INET trading system), order book: IVL1LOS6.



