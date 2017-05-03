

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) announced earnings for its second quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $29.04 million, or $0.40 per share. This was up from $5.09 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 27.6% to $199.61 million. This was up from $156.40 million last year.



Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $29.04 Mln. vs. $5.09 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 470.5% -EPS (Q2): $0.40 vs. $0.07 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 471.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.32 -Revenue (Q2): $199.61 Mln vs. $156.40 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 27.6%



