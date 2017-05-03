

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) revealed a profit for its second quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $31.4 million, or $0.50 per share. This was up from $18.5 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.5% to $359 million. This was up from $334 million last year.



Energizer Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $31.4 Mln. vs. $18.5 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 69.7% -EPS (Q2): $0.50 vs. $0.30 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 66.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.34 -Revenue (Q2): $359 Mln vs. $334 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.5%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.75 - $2.85



