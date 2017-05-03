Future of Diabetes Care Paradigms - Forecast to 2022: Innovations to Disrupt Diabetes Wellness, Diagnosis, Monitoring, and Therapy - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May. 03, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Future of Diabetes Care Paradigms - Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

Diabetes remains one of the top causes of mortality, and health expenditure on the disorder and its complications is set to rise 19% annually until 2040, to reach $802 billion.

Diabetes management is on the verge of being disrupted by innovative technologies such as artificial pancreas, non-invasive glucose monitoring sensors, wearables, apps, and inhalable insulin. This research study captures all the innovative developments across the segments of wellness, diagnosis, monitoring, and therapy of the diabetes care continuum, covering the global market.



The study provides an exhaustive coverage of the overall diabetes ecosystem, with strong focus on startups, apart from the existing stakeholders. It also analyzes the role that technology giants such as Alphabet (née Google) and IBM are playing in the diabetes space. An overview of several innovative diabetes care delivery models from across the world is also included. The study would be valuable for diabetes stakeholders to chart out their strategies for future collaborations and partnerships, while keeping a watchful eye on the competition.



Key questions this study will answer:



- How is the diabetes burden evolving across the globe?

- How are market forces and trends shaping the diabetes market and the segments of wellness, diagnosis, monitoring, and therapy?

- What gaps in diabetic care need to be filled to address the unmet needs of diabetics?

- What are the technological developments in the industry that attempt to address such unmet needs?

- How have some care models perfected diabetes management, catering to local needs? What are some future perspectives for the industry?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Diabetes - A Growing Concern



- Diabetes Global Statistics



3. Regional Insights



- Regional Distribution of Diabetics



4. Diabetes Care Continuum



- Care Continuum



5. Drivers, Restraints, and Trends - Total Diabetes Care Market



- Market Drivers

- Drivers Explained

- Market Restraints

- Restraints Explained

- Market Impact of Top 10 Trends



6. Forecasts - Total Diabetes Care Market



- Measurements

- Revenue Forecast

- Revenue Forecast Discussion



7. Segment Forecasts



- Revenue Forecast by Segment

- Percent Revenue Breakdown by Segment

- Revenue Forecast by Segment Discussion

- Wellness Segment

- Diagnosis Segment

- Monitoring Segment

- Therapy Segment



8. Future Wellness



- Diabetes Wellness Spectrum

- Social Wellness

- Emotional Wellness

- Physical Wellness - Activity

- Physical Wellness - Nutrition

- Diabetes Prevention Platforms

- Real-time Personalization in Physical Wellness Platforms

- Financial Wellness

- Improving Diabetes Wellness



9. Future Diagnosis



- Diabetes Diagnosis - A Global Concern

- Screening for Diabetes

- Diagnosing Diabetes

- Diagnosing Diabetic Complications



10. Future Monitoring



- Beyond Glucose and HbA1c

- Aspects of Monitoring Diabetes

- Blood Glucose Monitoring Advancements

- Data Analytics Support

- Care Delivery Support

- Diabetes Management Support

- Diabetes Management Support - Apps and Gamification

- Diabetes Management Support - Telemedicine

- Diabetes Management Support - Medication Adherence

- Diabetes Management Support - Insulin Dose Logging

- Diabetes Management Support - Calculating Dosage

- Diabetes Management Support - Integrative Approach

- Diabetes Management Support - Hypoglycemic Alerts



11. Future Therapy



- Key Innovations in Diabetes Therapy - A Snapshot

- Future Therapeutic Approaches

- Improvements - Better Drugs

- Improvements - Better Insulin

- Improvements - Better Delivery Mechanisms

- Novel Approaches - Drug Combinations

- Novel Approaches - Platforms

- Novel Approaches - Other

- Permanent Cure - Artificial Pancreas

- Permanent Cure - Cell Therapy

- Vaccines Approach

- Recent Advancements in the Insulin Market

- Future Directions in Therapy



12. Innovative Care Delivery Models



- Case - Diabeter

- Case - Sughavazhvu (SV) Healthcare

- Case - CASALUD

- Case - Clinicas del Azucar (Sugar Clinics)

- Case - Pro Mujer

- Case - Thedacare



13. Perspectives for the Future



- Do-it-Yourself

- Transformation in the Industry Ecosystem

- Innovative Growth Strategy

- Industry Trajectories - Monitoring and Drug Therapy

- Industry Trajectories - Device Therapy

- Learnings - Inhaled Insulin Failures and Strategies

- Technology Companies in Diabetes

- Connected Diabetes Devices and Cybersecurity



14. Conclusion



- Key Concluding Thoughts and Vision for the Industry

- Diabetes Management in 2025

- 3 Big Predictions

- Legal Disclaimer



15. Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/q8xqv8/future_of

