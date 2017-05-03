

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) announced the company expects fiscal 2017 net earnings per share before charges associated with restructuring and other activities to be between $3.32 and $3.37. Net sales are forecasted to increase between 4% and 5% versus the prior-year period. Net sales are forecasted to grow between 6% and 7% in constant currency.



Fabrizio Freda, CEO, said: 'We are confident in our ability to achieve our previously stated fiscal 2017 sales growth goal of 6% to 7% in constant currency, which includes approximately 2% of incremental sales from our recent acquisitions. We are also reiterating our constant currency earnings per share growth expectation of 8% to 9%, before charges, which reflects $0.07 of dilution related to acquisitions.'



