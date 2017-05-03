

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Time Warner Inc. (TWX) revealed a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $1.31 billion, or $1.66 per share. This was up from $1.19 billion, or $1.49 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.46 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.9% to $7.74 billion. This was up from $7.31 billion last year.



Time Warner Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.31 Bln. vs. $1.19 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.1% -EPS (Q1): $1.66 vs. $1.49 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.4% -Analysts Estimate: $1.46 -Revenue (Q1): $7.74 Bln vs. $7.31 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.9%



