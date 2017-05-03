

SANDY SPRINGS (dpa-AFX) - UPS (UPS) announced a definitive purchase agreement to acquire Nightline Logistics Group, one of the leading express delivery and logistics companies in Ireland. The company said this acquisition will immediately position UPS as one of the top local shippers in Ireland. Nightline is a privately held company. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



UPS currently provides both small package and supply chain services to customers in Ireland, with a full suite of ground, air and ocean freight solutions. The company also operates gateway functions at both the Dublin and Shannon airports.



