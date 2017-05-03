

ROSELAND (dpa-AFX) - Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $588.3 million, or $1.31 per share. This was higher than $532.5 million, or $1.17 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.23 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $3.41 billion. This was up from $3.25 billion last year.



Automatic Data Processing Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $588.3 Mln. vs. $532.5 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.5% -EPS (Q3): $1.31 vs. $1.17 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.0% -Analysts Estimate: $1.23 -Revenue (Q3): $3.41 Bln vs. $3.25 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.9%



