

OLATHE (dpa-AFX) - Garmin Ltd (GRMN) revealed earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $98.59 million, or $0.52 per share. This was up from $92.06 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.3% to $638.55 million. This was up from $624.04 million last year.



Garmin Ltd earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $98.59 Mln. vs. $92.06 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.1% -EPS (Q1): $0.52 vs. $0.49 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.45 -Revenue (Q1): $638.55 Mln vs. $624.04 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.3%



