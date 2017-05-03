With effect from May 10, 2017, the redemption shares in NetEnt AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights, subscription options and interim shares etc. Trading will continue up to and including May 23, 2017.



Instrument: Redemption shares ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: NET IL B ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009773252 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 137103 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: Other Equities / 227 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO -----------------------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice, please call Caroline Folke or Elin Nygren on +46 (0)8-405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com.