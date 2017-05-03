

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's unemployment rate declined for the eleventh successive month in April, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate fell to 6.2 percent in April from 6.4 percent in March.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 8.4 percent.



The number of unemployed people decreased to 135,800 in April from 140,600 in the prior month. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 183,100.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, dropped to 12.9 percent in April from 13.7 percent March.



