Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (XETRA:DBKGn.DE NYSE:DB) ("Deutsche Bank") announced today the early results for its previously announced cash tender offer (the "Tender Offer") for up to $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 4.25% Senior Notes due 2021 (the "Original Notes") at a fixed spread over a Reference U.S. Treasury Security, as described in the associated Offer to Purchase dated April 19, 2017 (the "Offer to Purchase") and the related Letter of Transmittal dated April 19, 2017 (the "Letter of Transmittal," together with the Offer to Purchase, the "Offer Documents"). Capitalized terms used in this release and not defined herein have the meanings given to them in the Offer Documents.

As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on May 2, 2017 (the "Early Tender Time"), Deutsche Bank had received early tenders as specified in the table below.

Title of Original

Notes CUSIP Number/

ISIN Principal Amount

Outstanding

(millions) Aggregate Principal

Amount Tendered Early

Tender

Payment(1) Fixed Spread

(bps)(2) Reference U.S.

Treasury

Security 4.25% Senior

Notes due 2021 251541AN8/

US251541AN81 $4,500 $672,605,000 $30 155 1.875% U.S.

Treasury Notes

due March 31, 2022

(1) Per $1,000 principal amount of Original Notes validly tendered and not properly withdrawn and accepted for purchase at or prior to the Early Tender Time.

(2) Includes the Early Tender Payment.

Holders of Original Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) at or prior to the Early Tender Time and accepted for purchase are eligible to receive the Full Tender Offer Consideration to be announced promptly after the Price Determination Time (10:00 a.m. New York City time, on May 3, 2017), which includes the Early Tender Payment. In addition to the Full Tender Offer Consideration, Holders of Original Notes accepted for purchase will receive Accrued Interest on those Original Notes from the last interest payment date with respect to the Original Notes to, but not including, the Early Settlement Date. Deutsche Bank expects to accept all Original Notes tendered as of the Early Tender Time and settle them on May 4, 2017.

Holders of Original Notes may still validly tender their Original Notes at or prior to the 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on May 16, 2017, unless extended or earlier terminated by Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank still offers to purchase for cash Original Notes in an aggregate principal amount of up to $327,395,000, representing $1 billion minus $672,605,000 aggregate principal amount of Original Notes tendered shown in the table above, at the Late Tender Offer Consideration, which is equal to the Full Tender Offer Consideration minus the Early Tender Payment. Except as described above, the Tender Offer is not modified by this announcement. The Tender Offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on May 16, 2017, unless extended or earlier terminated by Deutsche Bank.

Deutsche Bank's affiliate, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., is serving as Dealer Manager in connection with the Tender Offer. For additional information regarding the terms of the Tender Offer, please contact: Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. at (866) 627-0391 (toll-free) or (212) 250-2955 (collect). Requests for the Offer Documents may be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation, which is acting as the Tender Agent and Information Agent for the Tender Offer, at (212) 430-3774 or (866) 470-4500 (toll-free) or contact@gbsc-usa.com.

