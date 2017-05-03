Global Aromatic Ketone Polymers Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - AKPs Replacing Metal in Key Applications - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May. 03, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Aromatic Ketone Polymers Market 2017-2021" report

The global aromatic ketone polymers market to grow at a CAGR of 9.50% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Aromatic Ketone Polymers Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is AKPs replacing metal in key applications. PEEK has a melting point of 649.4F, enabling its use in high-temperature applications. AKPs offer versatile processability, i.e., they can be used in various manufacturing processes such as injection molding, compression molding, and extrusion. Applications that require films, fibers, thermoforming, spray coating, and stock shape machining, can be processed with ease.



The components made of these materials weigh less than half when compared with those made of aluminum and one-sixth when compared with those made of steel. Furthermore, the addition of fiber reinforcements such as glass or carbon does not affect the density of these polymers. Therefore, AKPs provide metal features and equivalent strength, while achieving almost 70% reduction in weight of the overall product.



According to the report, one driver in market is regulatory norms emphasizing use of lightweight materials for fuel efficiency. The aerospace and the automotive segments are driving the demand for light, strong, and durable materials. Although the adoption of these materials was being addressed initially by the aerospace sector, the automotive sector soon followed the same, realizing the need for lightweight and fuel-efficient automobiles.

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by type



PART 07: Geographic segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Appendix



