Global Aromatic Ketone Polymers Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - AKPs Replacing Metal in Key Applications - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Aromatic Ketone Polymers Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global aromatic ketone polymers market to grow at a CAGR of 9.50% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Aromatic Ketone Polymers Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in market is AKPs replacing metal in key applications. PEEK has a melting point of 649.4F, enabling its use in high-temperature applications. AKPs offer versatile processability, i.e., they can be used in various manufacturing processes such as injection molding, compression molding, and extrusion. Applications that require films, fibers, thermoforming, spray coating, and stock shape machining, can be processed with ease.
The components made of these materials weigh less than half when compared with those made of aluminum and one-sixth when compared with those made of steel. Furthermore, the addition of fiber reinforcements such as glass or carbon does not affect the density of these polymers. Therefore, AKPs provide metal features and equivalent strength, while achieving almost 70% reduction in weight of the overall product.
According to the report, one driver in market is regulatory norms emphasizing use of lightweight materials for fuel efficiency. The aerospace and the automotive segments are driving the demand for light, strong, and durable materials. Although the adoption of these materials was being addressed initially by the aerospace sector, the automotive sector soon followed the same, realizing the need for lightweight and fuel-efficient automobiles.
Key vendors
- A. Schulman
- Caledonian Ferguson Timpson
- Evonik
- Solvay
- Victrex
Other prominent vendors
- Ensinger
- GEHR Plastics
- Goodfellow
- Greene Tweed
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by type
PART 07: Geographic segmentation
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
PART 10: Market trends
PART 11: Vendor landscape
PART 12: Appendix
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wv8cw8/global_aromatic
