Proppant Market Worth 9.87 Billion USD by 2022

The report"Proppant Marketby Type (Frac Sand Proppant, Resin-coated Proppant, Ceramic Proppant), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is projected to reach USD 9.87 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.9% between 2017 and 2022.

Browse 67 market data Tables and40 Figures spread through 130 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Proppant Market"

The market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for proppant in hydraulic fracturing of shale gas, tight gas, and coal bed methane.

Based on type, ceramic proppant is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the proppant market

Ceramic proppant is estimated to be the fastest-growing type segment of the proppant market. Ceramic proppant is manufactured from sintered bauxite, alumina, kaolin, and magnesium silicate. It can withstand closure pressures up to 15,000 psi, owing to its high strength and complex molecular structure. In addition, it has a consistent size that results in improved porosity and permeability of proppant bed. Hence, ceramic proppant is superior to other types of proppants.

Rising demand for proppant from Asia-Pacific is expected to be a key factor driving the growth of the global proppant market

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the leading market for proppant. China is estimated to be the largest market and India is projected to be the fastest-growing market for proppant during the forecast period. Australia is the other major country in the Asia-Pacific proppant market. These countries are expected to have large shale gas and coal bed methane reserves. The increasing demand of proppant from the oil and gas industry for hydraulic fracturing application is expected to drive the Proppant Market in these countries.

Key companies profiled in the proppant market research report are Carbo Ceramics Inc. (U.S.), Saint-Gobain Proppant Inc. (U.S.), JSC Borovichi Refractories Plant (Russia), Yixing Orient Petroleum Proppant Co., Ltd. (China), U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Hexion Inc. (U.S.), China GengSheng Minerals, Inc. (China), Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Hi-Crush Partners LP (U.S.), Superior Silica Sands LLC, and Mineracão Curimbaba Ltda. (Brazil).

