Confectionery Ingredient Market to Reach US$109.48 bn by 2025 - TMR

ALBANY, New York, May 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Some of the key players in the global confectionery ingredient market include Cargill Incorporated, Olam International Ltd., E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Barry Callebaut, Kerry Group, Tate and Lyle Plc, Koninklijke DSM N.V., ZuChem Inc. and Ingredion Incorporated.

As per TMR's estimations, the global market for confectionery ingredient, which accounted US$ 76.25 bn in 2016, is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 4.2% during the period from 2017 to 2025. The market is likely to reach US$ 109.48bn by the end of the forecast period.

Rising consumer interest towards confectionery and bakery consumption, ensures Asia Pacific's Dominance

Based on regions, the report categorizes the global market for confectionery ingredients into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. It further presents a complete analysis of the global market based on types, forms and applications of confectionery ingredients, and across regions as well. Europe acquired highest market revenue share in 2016 accounting for more than 30% and is expected to retain its position throughout the forecast period. Implementation of confectionery ingredients in applications such as chocolate and bakery industry is driving the market in European region.

In North America, the confectionery ingredient market is driven by the increasing demand of confectionery items and bakery products like bread, cakes, and crepes among others. The U.S population has experienced health issues like obesity due to overconsumption of sweetened products. This has highlighted the rapid consumption of low calorie sweeteners in these products in order to maintain the strong inclination towards chocolates and bakery items.

European confectionery ingredient market is primarily driven by increasing demand of the dark chocolate and bakery products. Moreover, increasing application of confectionery ingredients in various end use items such as cakes, gums, jellies, beverages and other dessert items is one of the major drivers fueling the market for the Europe confectionery ingredient market. Germany and U.K is the leading country for confectionery consumption in Europe.

Get Sample of Research Report: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=17534

The confectionery ingredient market in Middle East and Africa is driven by the rapid influence of western culture in terms of feeding habits and their tastes and preferences. Additionally, most of the countries in Middle East region are influenced by the culture of European countries and their food habits, thus, posing as one of the major factors fueling the market for confectionery ingredients in Middle East and Africa.

The confectionery ingredients market in Latin America is primarily driven by the rising demand for cocoa and emulsifiers as they are sourced from the major countries like Brazil and Argentina. Moreover, use of cocoa offers relief from illnesses such as high blood pressure, cholesterol, and other neurodegenerative diseases, is fueling the demand of confectionery ingredient market in this region.

The increasing consumption of chocolates is primary driving the global confectionery ingredient market

The consumption of chocolate is driving the growth of the chocolate market which is in turn fueling the demand for confectionery ingredients. Consumer awareness regarding the health benefits associated with the consumption of chocolates is another major factor fueling the demand for confectionery ingredients. Consumers in affluent countries have developed the consumption of premium chocolates and bakery items, indirectly aiding in the sourcing of more cocoa and other ingredients to manufacture the product. The sudden decrease in the price of cocoa has enabled the manufacturers and other sourcing companies to purchase it at a lower price and stock it for future use. Due to the increased growth of the confectionery industry, the use of cocoa to manufacture chocolate has also escalated. Amongst the variety of chocolates available, dark chocolate with 70% cocoa content is considered to be healthy. Health experts claim that this type of chocolate is good for the heart, brain, and for blood circulation. Europe is considered to be the biggest consumer of chocolate globally, followed by North America. These countries consume chocolate as a therapy, more than for pleasure.

Browse Research PR: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/confectionery-ingredients-market.htm

The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), titled "Confectionery Ingredient Market (Types - Chocolate & Cocoa, Sugar, Dairy Ingredients, Emulsifiers, Sweeteners; Form - Dry, Liquid; Application - Chocolate, Sugar Confectionery, Bakery) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017-2025"

The segments covered in the global confectionery ingredients market are as follows:

By Types

Chocolate & Cocoa

Sugar

Dairy Ingredients

Emulsifiers

Sweeteners

Others

By Form

Dry

Liquid

By Application

Chocolate

Sugar Confectionery

Bakery

Others

By Geography

> North America

U.S.

Rest of North America

> Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

> Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

> Middle East and Africa

UAE

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

and Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Browse Other Related Market Research Reports:

Sugar Confectionery Market : http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sugar-confectionery-market.html



http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sugar-confectionery-market.html Aerated Confectionery Market: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/aerated-confectionery-market.html

About TMR

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company's exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR's data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: http://www.editiontruth.com/

