TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/03/17 -- Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (TSX VENTURE: HVST) ("Harvest One" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce the appointment of Graham Whitmarsh as Chief Operating Officer ("COO") and Nick Maltchev as Chief Technology Officer ("CTO") of Harvest One. Mr. Whitmarsh will be responsible for overseeing all operational functions at the Company while Mr. Maltchev will assume responsibility for Harvest One's long-term technology vision.

"We are very pleased to welcome both Graham and Nick to the Harvest One team," says Andreas Gedeon, Managing Director and CEO of Harvest One. "Graham brings a wealth of operational and administrative experience from a variety of sectors including high ranking positions within the Government of British Columbia. Graham has spent a number of years consulting in the medical cannabis industry, while Nick comes with years of industry experience and technical knowledge. Both additions will further strengthen our executive team as we look to advance the Company's expansion plans."

Graham Whitmarsh - Chief Operating Officer

Graham has an exceptional breadth of experience in finance, capital and deal structure, healthcare, aviation and technology at the CEO level in both the public and private sectors. Graham has held two of the most senior positions in the Government of British Columbia: Deputy Minister of Health and Deputy Minister of Finance and Secretary to Treasury Board. He also brings experience within the medical marijuana industry as CEO for a start up providing initial leadership on behalf of a group of investors and consulting to the industry in Canada and USA. Graham's previous experience includes President and CEO Mercury Scheduling Systems and various other senior executive positions. He has served on numerous Boards of Directors, including Public Companies, Not for Profits and Government Committees and holds a BSc Hons in Engineering from the University of Leeds.

Nick Maltchev - Chief Technology Officer

Nick Maltchev is a global executive with a passion for results and building great teams. He brings a mix of strategic thinking and deep technical knowledge and over 25 years of technology experience. He has been involved with the industry since 2004 and was an integral part of the Advanced Nutrients management team over a period of 12 years holding several positions including IT Manager, COO, and General Manager. Mr. Maltchev holds a BBA degree as well as other designations in Project Management, Cyber Security, and Computer Science. He is also currently in the process of finishing an MBA in Management Information Systems.

About Harvest One

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (TSX VENTURE: HVST) controls operations across the entire cannabis value chain through three business units, with Harvest One serving as the umbrella company over horticultural arm United Greeneries and medical arm Satipharm AG. Each business is strategically located in favourable jurisdictions with supportive regulatory frameworks in place. United Greeneries has received a Canadian medicinal cannabis cultivation license, making Harvest One one of only a few companies globally with the capacity to commercially cultivate cannabis in a federally regulated environment.

