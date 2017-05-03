The Norwegian oil company confirmed it is evaluating new business opportunities within solar. The company launched a $197 million fund dedicated to renewable energies in February 2016.

Norwegian multinational oil and gas company Statoil ASA has confirmed to pv magazine that it is interested in investing in solar, as previously reported by Reuters.

"We continuously evaluate new business opportunities within both oil and gas," said the company in its statement, "but also within renewables, as Statoil gradually builds a profitable renewable portfolio. We have concentrated mostly on offshore wind so far, as this is experience we can draw upon, we also evaluate new business opportunities within solar. However, we do not have any ...

