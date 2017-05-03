

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc. (Q) announced a profit for its first quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $238 million, or $1.01 per share. This was higher than $107 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.96 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 72.1% to $1.91 billion. This was up from $1.11 billion last year.



Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $238 Mln. vs. $107 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 122.4% -EPS (Q1): $1.01 vs. $0.88 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.96 -Revenue (Q1): $1.91 Bln vs. $1.11 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 72.1%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.02 - $1.07 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.93 - $1.97 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $4.45 - $4.60 Full year revenue guidance: $8.00 - $8.10 Bln



