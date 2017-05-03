

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DHI Group, Inc. (DHX) announced the company plans to divest a number of its online professional communities to achieve greater focus and resource allocation toward its core tech-focused business. The planned divestitures include: BioSpace, Hcareers, Health eCareers, and Rigzone. The company is in the process of engaging a financial advisor to evaluate opportunities to conduct value enhancing divestitures of these non-tech businesses.



DHI Group said the proceeds from any dispositions will be employed in a manner the company believes is most beneficial to the interests of shareholders over the long-term, which at this time is reinvesting in the core tech-focused business, but may also include opportunities to pursue acquisitions or to return capital to shareholders in the form of acquisition of company shares.



